Atlanta opening warming center ahead of coldest temps since January

According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, temperatures on Monday will plummet in the overnight hours - and bottom out in the 20s.

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is opening an emergency warming center Monday night ahead of frigid overnight temperatures.

The center - located at the former Ramada Hotel at 450 Capitol Ave. SE - will open at 5 p.m. and will remain open through Tuesday at 1 p.m.

According to the 11Alive StormTrackers, temperatures on Monday will plummet in the overnight hours into early Tuesday - and bottom out in the 20s.

As these temperatures drop like a rock, moisture behind the system will cause snow flurries over north Georgia late Monday into early Tuesday. Little to no accumulation is expected. Only about 1.5” will fall over the extreme higher elevations of the north Georgia mountains.

But temperatures will stay cold: highs on Tuesday will barely get above 40°.

Temperatures will start to moderate and warm after midweek.