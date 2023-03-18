Atlanta warming shelters open on Saturday ahead of cold weather

The shelters will open on Saturday at 8 p.m. and close Sunday morning at 8 a.m., according to the city of Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Emergency warming shelters in Atlanta plan to open Saturday in anticipation of the cold weather, according to a news release from the city.

There will be two shelters open, one at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center and one at Central Park. The shelters will open on Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m. and remain open until Sunday, March 19, at 8 a.m., according to the release.

Both locations plan to provide transportation from the Gateway Center at 275 Pryor St. Riders can ride back to the center once the shelter closes. The city assures "additional buses will be scheduled, as needed."

Here is the contact information and the full address for each location:

Old Adamsville Recreation Center

3404 Delmar Ln NW Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 505-3142

Central Park