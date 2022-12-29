Renters' rights and water issues | What to know

Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes.

Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?

Here's some of what you'll want to know about renters' rights on these issues in Georgia.

Renters' rights on repairs in Georgia

Attorney Christopher Stanton told 11Alive that unfortunately, Georgia laws do not give much protection to renters.

In Georgia, the landlord must provide a habitable place for renters to live. They must also complete requested repairs in a reasonable amount of time, once notified.

However, the law does not state the amount of time a landlord has to fix something once reported.

Here's what renters can do, though, once they've notified landlords and followed all procedures in their lease within reasonable time.

"You can say that your landlord has constructively evicted you if the property is no longer habitable," Stanton said.

He added that if it doesn't make the apartment literally uninhabitable, and is more of a "comfort issue," you can make repairs yourself with your own money and give your landlord the receipt when you next pay rent.