Some service restored after series of unrelated water main breaks in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Some service has been restored in at least one water main break after a series of such breaks were reported by the Atlanta Watershed around the city on Wednesday.
The agency said water service had been restored to 25 homes and two hydrants after repairs were completed on a break at 101 Mayson Ave. NE in the Edgewood neighborhood.
Additionally, 20 homes were reported to be affected by a break at 175 E Lake Dr. SE in East Lake. Watershed said crews had to turn off an 8-inch and 12-inch main to make repairs on that one.
A third service turn-off was reported at 4635 Mount Paran Pkwy NW, affecting eight homes and one hydrant in the Northside area, to repair a sidewalk leak.