Atlanta announces intent to acquire the West End Performing Arts Center from Fulton County

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta announced its intent to acquire the West End Performing Arts Center from Fulton County.

Last week, Atlanta City Council introduced legislation to start the process. The city would be able to get the facility at a "nominal fee," a release from city officials stated.

“The West End Performing Arts Center is a pillar of arts and culture in Atlanta and the West End community, and this acquisition will allow us to continue showcasing the best the city has to offer,” Mayor Andre Dickens said. “The Center will enhance the quality of life for residents through arts education and programming while lifting up our own local talent and creative endeavors.”

Once Atlanta receives its acquisition approval, the center will at first be operated by the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs. Fulton County will also partner to ensure a smooth transition, according to the release.

Additionally, the Mayor's Arts Advisory Committee will help with planning for the city's administration of the center. The committee will represent "a diverse collection of Atlanta’s artistic disciplines and backgrounds, including visual arts, fashion, film and television, photography, theatre, journalism and more," the release stated.

The West End Performing Arts Center will still work to support local artists, art organizations and help to develop the West End community as an art and cultural hub in Atlanta. The center will also have a classroom, workspace and auditorium to support programming and events, the release stated.