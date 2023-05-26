SUV overturns in wreck on Piedmont Road

ATLANTA — An SUV overturned in a wreck on Piedmont Road in Atlanta's Piedmont Heights neighborhood on Friday afternoon.
11Alive's Cody Alcorn was on scene. He reports both Atlanta Police and EMS responded, and that witnesses helped pull the driver out of the wreck. Any injuries were not clear, but the driver was observed sitting up and receiving treatment.
The incident was causing serious backup on Piedmont Road heading in the direction of entrances to I-85 and the Lindbergh neighborhood.
