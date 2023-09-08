Metro Atlanta YMCA hosting volunteer event | How to sign up

The Days of Service event's goal is to make an impact as staff, volunteers and other organizations complete services projects around neighborhoods.

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta YMCA's are combining powers to throw a community service event to bring volunteers across the city together.

The Days of Service event's goal is to make an impact as staff, volunteers and other organizations complete service projects around neighborhoods.

Volunteers packed hygiene kits for 300 local families in need at the Northeast Cobb location in Marietta early Friday morning to kick off the event.

Days of Service, which is just two days, will last until Saturday, Sept. 9.

The two-day initiative brings together individuals, families, corporate and community partners in service to our local communities.

Service opportunities include beautification projects, food packing and distributions.

According to the organization's website, Saturday projects are available for families and community members while the rest of Friday's activities are just for corporate organizations.

There's still time to sign up and volunteer. Click here to pre-register and find an opportunity for you.