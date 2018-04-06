There’s no doubt that Atlanta is a boom town, but leading industry experts now say there may be no bubble to be burst.

There are three constants in life: death, taxes, and construction in Atlanta. New projects are drastically changing the skyline of the city and now national business groups say there’s no end in sight.

If you’ve lived in the metro-area for any time you’ve seen it change. However, there is a good change as Atlanta gets more newcomers every year. They are the ones making a major impact.

Atlanta has two brand new state-of-the-art stadiums which are game-changing developments both ITP and OTP. And everywhere you look, you see a crane.

But if you’re worried about a bubble, don’t be. According to Coldwell Banker Commercial Affiliates annual blue book market intelligence report, the economy remains strong and vibrant throughout Atlanta metro, with no foreseeable "bubble."

The report pointed to the recently completed construction projects in town along with a major uptick in apartments and renters.

In 2009 at the height of the housing crisis, Atlanta was one of the emptiest cities in America. The vacancy rate was at almost 14 percent, 60 percent higher than the national average at the time.

Nine years later, Atlanta’s vacancy rate is actually lower than the national average.

We’ve come a long way and some believe we’ll keep going strong. A lot of businesses are thinking the same thing about the Atlanta area as its the number one city in America for companies relocating.

