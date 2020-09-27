Atlanta's Mayor reacts to Breonna Taylor decision, protests in city

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the case is emotional for so many people, the least of which are not Breonna's family.

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta has seen mainly peaceful protests for months over the deaths of Black people, not only here, but around the country.

Thursday night, Atlanta Police arrested 11 protesters. Authorities said 19 were made Friday night as activists took to the streets to fight for justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been vocal about supporting the right to peacefully protest, however, she expressed problems arise when protests become rowdy and chaotic.

Bottoms said while the Breonna Taylor case is emotional, more information regarding the information presented to the Grand Jury needs to be made public before she can fully react.