Local News

900 tons of sand coming to Atlantic Station ahead of beach volleyball tournament

The tournament will be from August 4-6.
Lauren Fendrick of the United States dives for the ball against Kinga Kolosinska and Monika Brzostek of Poland during the Women's Beach Volleyball preliminary round on Day 2 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlantic Station will look a little less like an outdoor mall and a little more like a beach this coming weekend, as nearly 900 tons of sand will be spread out to create three courts for the AVP Gold Series Atlanta Open.

The tournament brings together the world's top beach volleyball players from August 4 to the 6th.

According to a release, the "sand will be delivered in 50 truckloads from South Georgia."

Once the tournament ends, the sand will be "repurposed in Atlanta and the surrounding areas for beach volleyball and other purposes."

General admission tickets are $25 per day Friday-Sunday, "with the option to purchase premium seating tickets for Club AVP and Premium Club AVP, ranging in price based on the day."

You can purchase tickets at www.AVP.com/tickets

The competition will run from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, Noon-10 p.m. Saturday and 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.

