Atlantic Station imposes new youth curfew policy, heightens security

Here's what you need to know.

ATLANTA — Atlantic Station announced Friday it has made some changes to its youth curfew policy after a rise in crime in the City of Atlanta.

According to an Atlantic Station spokesperson, a strict 3 p.m. curfew will be enforced for all youth under the age of 18. After this time, all minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A parent or guardian will not be able to accompany more than four youths.

Additionally, no individuals under 21 will be permitted on Atlantic Station's property after 9 p.m. with or without a guardian.

"Atlantic Station is proud of its position as the heart of Atlanta, and we take our role seriously in keeping the community safe. We are frustrated by the rise in crime citywide and have zero tolerance for this kind of behavior at Atlantic Station," the spokesperson said in a statement.

This comes after panic erupted after gunshots went off at Atlantic Station over the Christmas holiday weekend. According to a 911 caller from that incident, "over 100 juveniles" were on Atlantic Station's property starting fights. Another caller described the scene as "out of control."

"This decision comes as part of our continued effort to update and invest in Atlantic Station’s state-of-the-art security program, which includes our 24/7 security team and over 500 surveillance cameras throughout the property," the spokesperson said.