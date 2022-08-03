AT&T employee killed, shocked when bucket truck hits live powerline, fire official says

One of the crewmen came into contact with live power lines.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — An AT&T truck operator was electrocuted Wednesday morning after coming into contact with live power lines in an Ellenwood neighborhood, according to an investigation by the Henry County Fire Department.

The man was found lying on the ground on fire after another crewmen heard an explosion and ran toward the scene, Cpt. Ralph Fench said.

Witnesses told authorities that the victim was attempting to stow the bucket back into the bed of the truck before he was electrocuted.

AT&T began working at 8:15 a.m., Fench said, running fiber optics cable through a neighborhood before the accident took place at approximately 11:30 a.m.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our employee in this tragic accident and our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues," an AT&T spokesperson said in a statement.

Henry County Police was also included in the investigation and is in the process of notifying the victim's next of kin.