ATLANTA — The clock is ticking for a resolution between AT&T and a group of workers threatening to go on strike at midnight over alleged bad bargaining practices.

The Communication Workers of America labor union told 11Alive that its nine-state District 3 region of just over 20,000 employees is prepared to go on strike. That region includes several states including Georgia.

"This will cover every employee from our technicians in the field that cover installation, repairs, and construction," CWA Local 3204 president Ed Barlow said. "And call center employees that handle customer service, repair assistance and dispatch, and the previsions and maintenance of AT&T circuits."

The CWA is claiming that AT&T has committed three unfair labor practices including bargaining in bad faith with the union, overturning an established past practice with regards to the bargain processes and unfair practices regarding the suspension of employees and threats of discipline for participating in "protected concerted activities."

As midnight nears, 11Alive is monitoring a situation at the labor union's Atlanta offices where a crowd has formed as the CWA president meets with workers.

AT&T responds

However, an AT&T spokesperson said the company is "baffled by the strike threat.

"A strike would be in no one’s best interest. We’re baffled as to why union leadership would call one when we’re offering terms that would help our employees – some of whom average from $121,000 to $134,000 in total compensation – be even better off," AT&T spokesperson Jim Kimberly said.

He said that the terms offered by AT&T "are consistent with what other CWA-represented employees have approved in recent contract negotiations."

"The company has reached 20 fair agreements since 2017 covering more than 89,000 employees," Kimberly said.

As for what happens if workers do go on strike, he said that AT&T is prepared in the event of a work stoppage and "will continue working hard to serve our customers."

Erica Solomon contributed to this report.

