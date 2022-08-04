Man attempts to get inside off-duty APD officer's home, police say

ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer said a man tried to get inside his car and his home Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a home at Proctor Street NW for an attempted home invasion call.
When officers arrived, they confronted the suspect. That's when the suspect opened fire and the off-duty APD officer returned fire with his city-issued weapon, according to APD.
APD said the off-duty officer was not injured during the time of the incident.
"At this time, the suspect is still outstanding. This is still an active investigation," APD said.