Man attempts to get inside off-duty APD officer's home, police say

Here's what we know.
Credit: motortion - stock.adobe.com

ATLANTA — An off-duty Atlanta police officer said a man tried to get inside his car and his home Thursday evening.

Officers responded to a home at Proctor Street NW for an attempted home invasion call. 

When officers arrived, they confronted the suspect. That's when the suspect opened fire and the off-duty APD officer returned fire with his city-issued weapon, according to APD.

APD said the off-duty officer was not injured during the time of the incident. 

"At this time, the suspect is still outstanding. This is still an active investigation," APD said.

