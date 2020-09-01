DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping, after a boy says a man tried to grab his arm as he walked to the school bus Thursday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, a 12-year-old was walking along Latchwood Drive and Post Ridge Trail around 8 a.m. when a man reportedly got out of his four-door sedan and tried to grab his arm.

Police said the boy was able to run away and got on the bus to school, where he later told officials what happened. Officials then alerted DeKalb County Police.

Detectives have since launched an investigation into the situation and have been canvassing the neighborhood and reviewing Ring doorbell video.

Meanwhile, police said the suspect is described as a white male in his 20s to 30s, wearing all black with a dark blonde beard, a possible low haircut and a rose tattoo on one of his hands.

Anyone with information about someone matching that description is urged to dial 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

Police are also reminding parents to encourage their children to be aware and alert of their surroundings as they head to their bus stops, and to tell an adult if they see someone or something suspicious.

