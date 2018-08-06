GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. -- A local attorney is accused of drugging an employee and sexually assaulting her.

Anthony O. Van Johnson is a personal injury and family law attorney. On June 4, police arrested him and charged him with administering a schedule I drug. He’s accused of putting the drug gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) in her drink as she used the restroom.

In September, the two went to get a meal after work, which was typical. The victim told police she ordered a drink, went to the restroom and when she returned, noticed a power settled in the bottom of her glass.

“She assumed this was extra salt that she had ordered with her drink. The victim consumed the drink and did not remember what happened until hours later when she woke up,” Gwinnett police said in a release.

Johnson is only charged in relation to the drugs that were found in the victim’s system. He has not been charged with sexual assault. Investigators are waiting on the results of a sexual assault test to come back.

GHB is a depressant that works on the central nervous system. In a research article written by the Association of American Family Physicians, it was identified as a “newer drug of abuse.”

According to the National Institutes of Health, GHB was one used as a sleep aid but was labeled as a control substance after reports of abuse.

“GHB was legally manufactured and widely available as a nutritional supplement (to induce sleep or increase muscle mass) in the 1980s until reports of abuse as a “club drug” (a drug used in a club or party setting for its euphoric effects; e.g., Sumnall et al., 2008) and “date-rape drug” (a drug used for drug-facilitated sexual assault; e.g., Chin et al. 1992) led to the scheduling of GHB as a controlled substance.” See the full report, here.

Now, police are looking for more victims, and encourage anyone with information or who believes they may have been victimized by Van Johnson to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or the case detective, Det. Werner, at 770-513-5355.

© 2018 WXIA