Attorney pushes for mistrial after leaked video in YSL trail

The attorney for one of the defendants filed a motion seeking a mistrial after circulation of a video on social media last weekend.

ATLANTA — There are new developments in the trail against Atlanta rapper Young Thug and other accused members of the YSL gang Wednesday morning.

The attorney for one of the defendants, Jayden Myrick, filed a motion seeking a mistrial after a particular video began circulating on social media last weekend.

However, the motion itself does not describe what exactly was in that video.

Myrick's attorney, meanwhile, argues the video doesn't implicate her client and instead is a violation of his sixth amendment right to a fair and impartial jury.

Right now, Myrick is serving a life sentence for murder after killing a man leaving an Atlanta country club back in 2018.

There's no word yet on when the judge will rule on this motion.