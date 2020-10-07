Victim of Auburn Ave. July 4th shooting was cousin of social media star DC Young Fly

Erica Michelle Robinson, 32, was one of two bystanders killed after a shootout broke out on the Fourth of July.

ATLANTA — One of the victims of a shooting that broke out on Auburn Ave. on the night of July Fourth was the cousin of a well-known Atlanta comedian and social media star.

Erica Michelle Robinson, 32, was one of two people killed when 14 people were shot in the area in an apparent shootout that arose out of a fight.

Her cousin, DC Young Fly, has posted a number of tributes to her this week on his Instagram page. A prayer vigil was also held earlier this week at Wilson Mill Park in Robinson's honor.

On his Instagram this week, DC Young Fly called Robinson his favorite cousin.

"I could do no wrong in your eyes kuzzin 😢😢 #PrincessEricaWithMeForLife @erobadv love u baby girl #GainedAnotherAngel," he wrote in one post.

At the vigil, those gathered released balloons in the air and DC Young Fly spoke to a crowd of friends and loved ones.

"Yesterday was beautiful 🖤🖤🖤 the love was real for you Kuzzo #RipPrincessErica #GottaStayStrong," DC Young Fly wrote on his Instagram after the vigil.

In all, five people were killed and more than 30 were shot across a violent Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta.

According to police, a large crowd was watching fireworks when a vehicle struck a pedestrian, leading to an altercation between a number of people there. The altercation escalated into shots being fired by multiple people, police said.

The other victim at Auburn Avenue was 20-year-old Joshua Ingram. His mother told 11Alive he had been outside an apartment building watching fireworks when the gunfire began.

She described him as a gentle giant who was always smiling and always hugging.

"Joshua was my GIANT! He was loved by so many, touched the heart of many and he cared for so many people," she said. "He would say, 'God knew what he was doing.' I am questioning why. Why the senseless killing!"