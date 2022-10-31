Reward up to $12K to find suspects in connection to Clark Atlanta homecoming shooting

Police are urging the public to provide any information that could help identify the suspects.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta University Center has increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $12,000 in an effort to catch the suspects that shot four people at a Clark Atlanta homecoming party, according to officials.

According to Clark Atlanta officials, the victims included two Clark Atlanta students, one from another AUC school and one non-student.

Police said the Oct. 16 shooting happened when a crowd was listening to a DJ near the AUC library.

In a surveillance video released by the Atlanta Police Department, a BMW (possibly either gray or white) can be seen making a right turn onto Parsons Street. That's when suspects shot at the crowd, authorities said. The suspects weren't seen in the video.