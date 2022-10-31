Reward up to $12K to find suspects in connection to Clark Atlanta homecoming shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta University Center has increased the Crime Stoppers reward to $12,000 in an effort to catch the suspects that shot four people at a Clark Atlanta homecoming party, according to officials.
According to Clark Atlanta officials, the victims included two Clark Atlanta students, one from another AUC school and one non-student.
Police said the Oct. 16 shooting happened when a crowd was listening to a DJ near the AUC library.
In a surveillance video released by the Atlanta Police Department, a BMW (possibly either gray or white) can be seen making a right turn onto Parsons Street. That's when suspects shot at the crowd, authorities said. The suspects weren't seen in the video.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online here, as the investigation continues.