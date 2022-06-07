Apartment fire in Austell rips through 16 units, displaces 33 people

AUSTELL, Ga. — An apartment fire ripped through 16 units at a complex in Austell early Tuesday morning and displaced 33 people, according to the Red Cross.
The American Red Cross of Georgia said its Disaster Action Team was assisting in 12 cases following the fire.
The Red Cross did not report any injuries in the fire.
"Our volunteers are meeting with the families to provide emotional support and assess their emergency needs," the organization said. "Those in need of assistance will receive help with essentials such as temporary lodging, food, clothing, and personal care/health items. Red Cross caseworkers will continue to work with the families in the weeks ahead to help them get back on their feet with recovery guidance and support."
The Red Cross added that it expects additional cases to emerge from this fire since some people likely left the scene before volunteers arrived.