27-year-old Austell woman killed in parking lot of her work in suspected murder suicide

Officials said it appears to be a domestic-related incident.

AUSTELL, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating after a Riverside EpiCenter employee was killed in a suspected murder-suicide Monday morning.

Officials said they initially received a call about a shooting at the center shortly after 11 a.m. at 135 Riverside Parkway.

Once officers arrived they found the body of Leilani Billingsley, 27, of Austell, who was an employee, in the parking lot. They also found the body of Paul Sullivan III, 38, of Douglasville near her. Officials said both of them had been shot.

After looking at surveillance video and talking to a witness, investigators said Sullivan had physically assaulted Billingsley before he shot her. He then turned the gun on himself.

Officials said it appears to be a domestic-related incident.

Riverside EpiCenter released the following statement:

“At this time, not much is known about what happened. Our hearts go out to the family of our beloved team member, especially the young child. Many of our staff are grieving and our attention now turns to loving and caring for those who remain,” said Dr. Christopher Boyd, Riverside EpiCenter General Manager. “We pray for all families who deal with domestic issues and hope that they seek help before it is too late.”