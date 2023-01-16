'We lost it, all in the blink of an eye' | Storm destroys family's home, saved belongings get stolen

The Varelas had moved into their home in November, only to have trees crash down on it after last week's storms. They said someone then stole jewelry from them.

AUSTELL, Ga. — A family in Austell, who moved into their home just two months ago, said they lost almost everything when trees came crashing down on it during the storms.

Bryan Varela said people who stole from their homes – have only left them in a worse position. They're now trying to start from scratch.

"We put our savings into this house: my savings, my parents, my wife... we put it all in here. We lost it in the blink of an eye. It wasn’t something expected," he said.

A new beginning in what was already a fresh start. Varela, who was home alone Thursday, said he had just walked downstairs to check why his lights were flickering.

"If I was up here for an extra minute, I probably wouldn't be here talking to you right now," Bryan said. "I heard a whole bunch of glass breaking, so I thought it was mirrors breaking. Went upstairs, the windows broke, ceilings fell in, trees in my parent’s bedroom, my bedroom, their bathroom. We got a leak inside our rooms, in the laundry room, in our garage. It was pretty much flooded everywhere."

On his street, blue tarps are now a common sight. Inside the house they had just moved into, the empty rooms are a reminder of what they've lost.

"It was our home, now it isn't. In the blink of an eye, it just all went – all of our savings went in here. We're pretty much starting from the bottom. We're trying to get our feet together again," he said.

Now, all they have left fits inside what used to be their living room. Apart from the trees crashing down into their home, he said contractors came into his home, stealing about $8,000 worth of jewelry.

Varela, who started an online fundraiser, said all he cares about is getting money back for the belongings his parents lost.

"There was a flattened-out dresser that had gold - my parents had it stored in there. Their wedding rings, bracelets, earrings, my dad’s favorite watch was stolen as well," he said.

He and his family are in a hotel through the rest of the week, but he's not sure what will come after that, and his insurance has a high deductible.