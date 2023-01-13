'I think we're pretty fortunate' | Austell neighbors say damage is bad, but could be worse

More than 20 homes were damaged. NWS will survey the area Saturday to determine if a tornado did go through the area.

AUSTELL, Ga. — Families in an Austell neighborhood are sifting through the devastation caused by Thursday's severe storms.

A family that lives in the area said the damage is extensive and the storm was quick -- they had just enough time to make it to the hallway for safety before a huge tree came crashing into their home.

"When we went in the hall that's when I looked out the living room window and I saw the leaves swirling around so fast," Brenda Lewis said. And in a blink of an eye, the tree right outside of their home came crashing down into her second floor.

Lewis and her son were home when the storms hit her street off Ivy Log Drive but didn't stick around after the storms cleared out. They're now staying at a motel and came by Friday to salvage what they can.

"This sweater that I have on," she said tearfully. "I couldn't grab a jacket, I couldn't get any clothes."

On Thursday, much of metro Atlanta was included under a National Weather Service tornado watch. However, a tornado warning was never issued for Cobb County. Due to the severity of the damage, a survey team will visit Cobb County Saturday to determine if a tornado occurred near Austell. The NWS said preliminary reports have been provided by Cobb County's EMA.

Lewis said she was just grateful she was awake at the time of the storm. She said her bedroom upstairs is now in ruins.

"We're just fortunate that we got out of that room," she said.

Lewis' home was one of many hit hard by the storm.

Trees across the neighborhood were snapped into pieces and tarps now drape over homes.

Victoria Waterman lives a few streets over from Lewis where a downed tree currently blocks her front door.

She said she's thankful; she knows some of her neighbors have it worse.

"I'm grateful that there wasn't more damage really," she said. "I think we're pretty fortunate around here that no one got injured."

Cleanup could be a long road for some families.

One said a tree also hit their house in 2015 and they were out of their home for six months.