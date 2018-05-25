AUSTELL, Ga. -- A Cobb County police officer is in the hospital after being shot Friday morning.

According to police, an officer was helping the Department of Community Supervision serve a probation violation warrant for D'Vonte Whitaker at a home in the 700 block of Six Flags Road in Austell.

A DCS officer found him in a restroom in the home, and according to the Cobb County Police Department, Whitaker began struggling with the officer over his gun.

"During the struggle, the firearm discharged, striking a Cobb County police officer in the arm. Whitaker then attempted to flee past the DCS officer but was subdued and arrested," the Cobb County Police Department said.

Whitaker allegedly attempted to flee but was subdued and taken into custody. He is charged with Felony obstruction.

The officer was taken to Kennestone Hospital where he/she was treated and released.

The Department of Community Supervision is a state agency responsible for, among other things, supervision adult felony offenders.

According to the Georgia Department of Corrections website, Whitaker was released from Macon State Prison in July after serving time several charges out of Cobb County that include three counts of cruelty to children, burglary, theft by receiving stolen property, theft by taking and drug charges.

