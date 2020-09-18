FedEx says surge in package volume causing some service delays for customers in Austell

A spokesperson said the surge in package volume is due to e-commerce growth during the pandemic.

AUSTELL, Ga. — 11Alive viewers have contacted us frustrated, claiming that their packages are not being shipped on time through FedEx - particularly in the Austell area.

Some have complained about lost packages and others about long delays. 11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks, so we reached out to the company about the claims.

Its media relations department issued a statement saying that FedEx Ground is experiencing a surge of package volume. It because of the growth in e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"That has resulted in temporary service delays for some packages in the Austell area," the statement reads. "We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by these delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels."

The company also mentioned how they've had workers become sick from the virus, but they didn't disclose the locations.

"The safety of FedEx Ground team members, vendors and customers remains our top priority," the statement added. "While we can confirm that some FedEx team members across our enterprise have reported a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis, we are not sharing specific locations or numbers at this time."

FedEx said customers can track their packages or contact customer service by visiting their website.

This is not the only time delays have been reported during the pandemic. Just last month, FedEx customers were upset over long delays for packages coming through the company's Norcross facility.

And FedEx is not the only service that has been impacted by the pandemic.