AUSTELL, Ga. — Joshua Mark's parents say his recovery is nothing short of a miracle.

Nearly two months ago, the 6-year-old and his father John were asleep at their Austell home when suddenly a large explosion rocked the home.

"I heard a big boom! And we began to sink," John said.

The father and son fell from the second floor onto the ground level, with their home collapsing around them. John recalled seeing a clearing and said he jumped for safety. But then, he realized his son was still inside the house.

That's when he ran back into the blaze.

"I thought, 'oh God, am I and my son going to die in this fire?'" John remembered asking.

What happened next, according to John, can only be described as a miracle. He said he saw a tunnel - an escape route through the flames. He picked up his 6-year-old son and ran to safety.

"(Joshua) had strong pain and began to cry. He was crying, 'water, water, water.' They brought water and we poured it all over him," John said.

Pictures from the scene the following day showed what was left of the house off Hasty Lane - debris still smoldering. Officials confirmed the entire backside of the home had collapsed.

Charla Mark - John's wife and Joshua's mother - is a nursing assistant and was at work when the explosion happened. She told 11Alive shortly after the collapse that her phone kept ringing but she waited to check her voicemail.

When she did, she says she almost hit the floor.

"It was terrifying," Mark recalled. "You went to work, you came back. You don't have no place to stay."

After that, Joshua spent a week in the hospital with burns on his face, neck and back. John was in the hospital for more than two weeks. He had burns on more than 60 percent of his body.

Joshua Mark has burns on his face and arms after an explosion destroyed his family's home.

While John still has bandages and visible scars, Joshua has minimal scarring. His family says he's back to his normal, happy self.

"It's something amazing," John said, "Miracles!"

Cobb County Firefighters say they're still investigating what set off the explosion.

Meanwhile, family has organized a GoFundMe campaign to support the Mark family to "give this family a new start."

