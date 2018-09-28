AUSTELL, Ga. – A man is in critical condition after he was shot in the stomach outside The Sports Grill at 3999 Austell Road, according to police.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the victim, 38-year-old Gavin Persaud, was shot just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 28. He was transported to Kennestone Hospital in critical condition. Officers were given a description of the suspect and his vehicle and the information was shared with surrounding police agencies.

The vehicle was located at Waffle House at 4097 Marietta Street. Powder Springs Police officers arrested the driver and detained two other passengers.

The driver, Yeshvak B. Williams, 25, has been charged with aggravated assault. He is held at Cobb County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, at 770-499-3945.

