AUSTELL, Ga. -- A woman who used a paper hole punch to beat her husband has been sentenced to 10 years, with five years to serve in prison.

Cobb District Attorney Vic Reynolds said Barbara Joanne Long, 69, admitted in court to using a boot, her fists, her feet and a three-hole punch to attack her husband over a period of three days leaving him with multiple broken bones in his face. Long waited two days to call police.

The assault happened in August 2016. The two had been married for more than two decades and were arguing over long-standing marital issues when the beatings took place. William Long died in early 2017 at age 72.

“This was a tough case, with strong factors in aggravation and mitigation,” said Senior Assistant District Attorney Jason Marbutt, who prosecuted the case. “Justice was done.”

Marbutt is also chairman of the Cobb Elder Abuse Task Force.

Long pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act (FVA), one count of elder neglect, and four counts of elder abuse. She will spend 5 years in prison and remain on probation for the remaining 5 years.

