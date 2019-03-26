AUSTELL, Ga. — A manhunt in Austell is over, thanks to “Miss Busy Body” who heard sirens down her street late at night and greeted the suspect on her back porch.

Willie Ruth Smith said she was doing some studying early Tuesday morning when she realized her favorite pen was missing. She opened her screen door and started to walk out to her car when she saw an unknown man standing on her porch.

“He said, ‘ma’am, I just want to know if I can use your phone to call my mom.’ He said, ‘I got a mom and a sister and I just want to call them,’” Smith recalled. “I told him, ‘I ain’t got no phone.’”

Smith, who said she used to be a security guard, pretended to go back into the home but said she stayed behind the screen – where she could watch him, but he couldn’t see her.

“He just kept saying ‘please please please let me use the phone.’ I said, ‘why don’t you go to the hospital?’ He told me he’d been hurt, you could see how bad his leg was, he could barely stand.”

Smith said the suspect, who has not been identified, reached into his pocket and pulled out the lining to show her it was full of blood. The man allegedly exchanged gunfire with a Cobb County police officer near Janet Lane the night before.

Police said the shooting happened when officers responded to a call from someone in the neighborhood who felt threatened by the suspect. The officer found the man in a U-Haul and that’s when he pulled out a gun and shot at the officer. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. and Austell residents were urged to stay inside while police canvassed the area for the suspect.

RELATED: Man who shot at Cobb County officer now in custody after overnight manhunt, police say

“Where do you think he was all this time?” 11Alive’s Jon Shierk asked Smith.

“That’s what me and the police are trying to figure out. I’m trying to be an investigator too,” Smith said, smiling.

She and her daughter, Felicia Carlisle, believe that the man slept in Carlisle’s car, which is not running and was sitting in the back yard.

“He was in here, he ate and drank,” Carlisle said, showing an open pack of Annie’s crackers and a bottle of Gatorade thrown out on the lawn. “It was raining last night, (police think) he was trying to stay dry and warm by sitting in this car … helped himself to some snacks.”

“Everything he can eat and get satisfaction,” Smith added.

The women said police took a Kleenex box and some hand sanitizer for evidence.

Carlisle said police believe a suspect who fired on a Cobb County officer spent the night hiding out in her car, eating snacks and using other items.

WXIA

Smith said as a security guard, she was trained to “be alert.”

“I don’t get frightened – I get excited,” she said. “My daughter told me, “Ms. Busy Body, you’re going to have enough of being a busy body one of these days. But I like to be alert.”

She said that she called 911 while he was on her porch and kept talking to the man from inside her screen door.

“He said, ‘I’ll be honest with you. I did something wrong last night and that’s how I am the way I am right now, I think I’ve been shot. But I can’t go to no doctors.’ I seen him trying to lift his leg and realized he was trying to get away,” Smith said. “I told the lady on the line (911), I said you better tell them to hurry up because he’s trying to get away down that driveway.”

She said she didn’t see a gun and only saw him holding his bleeding leg.

Smith said officers “shot up her driveway” in a car and tackled him, stripped his clothes off and took him away in an ambulance from her property.

Neighbors captured a photo of the Austell shooting suspect being taken away from Smith's home in an ambulance.

WXIA

Smith said that she was never afraid during the exchange.

“I had plenty of time to shut that door,” she said.

“I’m just uneasy because the gentleman claimed he knew me, but we don’t know anybody out here … the only people invited are (from church),” Carlisle added.

“They said he tried to kill police and came on to our property … we don’t know how long he was here. We don’t bother people, we don’t get involved in anything.”

The GBI is now investigating the police shooting incident.

MORE |

GONE COLD | The case of the missing dancer

Paint me like one of your french fries: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg parody 'Titanic' in 'Potluck Party' promo

9-foot alligator stuns golfers in Georgia