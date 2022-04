It happened at the Austin Oaks Apartments off Glenwood Road on Sunday.

DECATUR, Ga. — A man is dead after he was shot late Sunday at an apartment complex off Glenwood Road in DeKalb County, police say.

Police were called to the Austin Oaks Apartments around 10:45 p.m. to reports of a person shot.

They located the man in his 20s with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen.