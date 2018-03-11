AUSTIN — Several Pastors in Central Texas are defending themselves after they say fake letters encouraging voters to vote for Sen. Ted Cruz were sent out to multiple Presbyterian Churches.

A few weeks ago, the letters were sent out. Soon after it was discovered that pastors at First Presbyterian churches throughout the area received letters and flyers from the faith and freedom coalition. Several of those envelopes were postmarked out of Wisconsin and New York. The original sender address said it came from the Presbyterian church in Cuero, Texas.

A church in Elgin received a letter with a return address from Corpus Christi. It appears to be an address of a medical center.

The letters denounce social issues such as transgender rights, legalizing same sex marriage and abortions. The pastor at the church in Elgin told KVUE she wants people and the church's followers around Texas to know that they don't subscribe to a political side, and that their views don't match those described in the letters.

MORE | Voting in Georgia | A guide for Georgia's elections

“When we saw it, it made us sad. Because we didn’t want people to think that our views were the same as the letter’s views. And we want people to know that we are allies of the LGBTQ+ community … we know that they’ve been in pain. And we want to be allies for them we don’t want them to be in pain," said Reverend Amy Meyer.

In an effort to get that message across, Elgin's Presbyterian church along with others throughout Central Texas posted a YouTube video denouncing the letters that were sent and defending what they say their church truly stands for.

On Monday they will be holding Election Eve vigils to address concerns.

© 2018 KVUE-TV