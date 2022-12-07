Authorities arrest man accused of killing 2 people, hospitalizing another in Austell shooting

A man and a woman were found dead at an apartment complex Monday. A third victim is in the hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people at a Cobb County apartment complex and critically hurting a third person is now in custody.

Cobb County Police said Lester Piercefield was arrested Tuesday night for the alleged double murder that happened the day prior. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force assisted police.

Piercefield is accused of killing a mother and a man at the Premier Apartments in Austell on Monday. The apartments are less than two miles away from Six Flags theme park.

Officers said they found the two dead around 4:20 a.m. Another woman was found shot and rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. She was listed as critical, at last check. Police said she is the one who called 911.

Officers did not offer details on a motive or list the charges Piercefield will be facing.

On Tuesday, loved ones held a memorial for one of the victims whose legal name is Lena Wolfe. She also went by Kayla Bryant.

Wolfe was a mother to three young children, loved ones said, adding the youngest is five months old.

People at the vigil were collecting diapers and supplies to help care for children.