OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Oconee County deputies found about 70 pounds of pot at a nail shop Thursday.

The drugs were seized at the U.S. Nails and Spa at Butlers Crossing. The marijuana is street valued at about $5,000.

Although authorities were able to successfully seize the drugs, no arrests were made.

Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry said federal authorities have been notified and arrests are likely in the future.

His deputies worked with the Greene County Sheriff's Office in a joint operation to seize the drugs. Green County K9 Officers Oby and Renzo detected the marijuana sealed in freezer bags and packed in an airtight shipping case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Nail shop pot bust

