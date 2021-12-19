Body found at Lake Lanier, days-long search for man comes to an end

Authorities found the 46-year-old man's body Sunday morning.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The days-long search for a man who "entered the water and failed to resurface" at Lake Lanier has come to an end after officials found his body Sunday.

Mark McKinnon, a public affairs officer with the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Law Enforcement Division, said 46-year-old James Dunn Lindsey's body was located just after 11 a.m.

According to McKinnon, search efforts for Lindsey's body initiated Thursday. McKinnon said authorities believe the man was working on his boat at Mary Alice Beach Park in Forsyth County when he went under.

Officials suspended the search Thursday night, but picked back up Friday morning at 7:30 a.m.

"Game Wardens, along with the Forsyth County Fire and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel have been searching daily since then," McKinnon said.