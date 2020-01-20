GREENE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have identified the body of a 49-year-old man who was found in the waters of Lake Oconee on Sunday afternoon.

According to Georgia Department of Natural Resources spokesperson Mark McKinnon, the body of Jay Driscoll Swaim from White Plains, Ga., was recovered near the Double Branches boat ramp in Greene County.

After Swaim's body was recovered, it was turned over to the coroner, McKinnon said.

He said that no foul play was suspected in the incident.

McKinnon said the county coroner may be able to provide more significant details regarding what happened to Swaim.

