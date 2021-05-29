Authorities identify man who drowned in Cobb County lake

Authorities say the man was on a fishing boat with his wife when it overturned.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police have identified a 62-year-old man who they say fell from a fishing boat and drowned on Friday morning.

According to Sgt. Wayne Delk, officers were dispatched to GB's Lake - off of Hurt Road SW about a mile north of the East-West Connector - around 11:30 a.m. to reports of the drowning of 62-year-old Larry Jupiter. Authorities said it happened after the small boat he and his wife were on overturned.

A family member told 11Alive that his wife was able to make it to shore but said that Jupiter went back to recover some items. He never resurfaced.

That family member added that Jupiter's wife was hospitalized following the ordeal.