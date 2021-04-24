Authorities shift focus in search for man who went missing at Lake Lanier

Dorian Adonis Pinson, 20, went missing last weekend.

Authorities say they have shifted their search focus as they continue to look for a man who went missing at Lake Lanier last weekend.

On Saturday Mark McKinnon with the Department of Natural Resources told 11Alive that they have searched everywhere they could along the bottom of the lake with radar, but said in 130-feet deep water with trees lining the bottom of the lake, they could not locate a body.

McKinnon said they are shifting to a surface search of the lake area, which will include a shoreline sweep operation and boat searches. He said aircraft have been involved, as well.

It is believed 20-year-old Dorian Adonis Pinson, from Greenville, N.C., could have drowned last Sunday in an incident around 6 p.m. at the Sunrise Cove Marina.

He was one of three in a group using a rented pontoon boat, and did not resurface after they tried to go swimming. Two who were rescued said they couldn't make it back to the boat because of wind.