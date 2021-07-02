The hospital said it averages 16 deliveries a day.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Over a total of more than 90 hours combined, Andrews Women's Hospital in Fort Worth delivered 107 babies, officials say.

The baby boom took place over two two-day periods, one starting June 24 and another beginning June 28.

In the first 47-hour period, 25 girls and 27 boys were delivered, hospital officials said.

The second period, over the course of 44 hours, resulted in the birth of 55 babies, including a set of twins. It also broke the hospital's record number of deliveries in 2018, which began exactly three years prior.

Hospital officials said they average around 16 deliveries per day. In 2020, Andrews Women's Hospital delivered 6,000 babies, including 100 twins and two triplets.

Hospital officials said six baby girls were named Gianna. Other popular names include Reign for girls and Atlas and Daniel for boys.

The hospital is located at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center – Fort Worth.