Man charged with murder after baby dies in Macon apartment complex shooting

MACON, Ga. — A baby has died after being shot at a Macon apartment complex on Sunday night and a man is now charged with murder.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at 204 Chambers Cove Drive at the Chambers Cove Apartments just after 11 p.m.

A call came in to the 911 Center about a child taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent Hospital.

Investigators later arrested 28-year-old Demetrious John Simmons in the shooting Monday morning.

A news release says Simmons was inside Tyceanna Brown's apartment with his girlfriend washing clothes.

When Brown left the room, she heard a gunshot. That's when she saw her 1-year-old baby, Monterrious, bleeding from his upper body.

Brown drove Monterrious to the hospital where he was rushed into emergency surgery, but later died.

Investigators found that the gun used in the shooting belonged to Simmons.

He was taken to the Bibb County Law enforcement center and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated assault, and felony murder. He's being held without bond.