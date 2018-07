ATLANTA -- A 6-month-old baby was grazed by a bullet Sunday night in southeast Atlanta.

Police said the incident happened in the area of 630 New Town Circle.

The baby is reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing.

Police responded to reports of shots fired around 9 pm.

A second victim, a woman, was also shot in the hip. Both are recovering at a local hospital.

Police said it appeared to be a random incident and do not have any suspects.

