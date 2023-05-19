Mom accused of leaving baby in woods in 2019 had history of hidden pregnancies, Forsyth County sheriff says

The sheriff said they've dedicated thousands of hours to the case and an arrest was finally made Thursday.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly four years after a newborn was found abandoned inside of a plastic bag in the woods, her mother has been arrested and is facing charges. Forsyth County deputies said they used the DNA of the child's father to make the connection -- but the father didn't even know she existed.

The infant, who is known as "Baby India," was discovered in June 2019 after a family called 911, claiming they were hearing cries coming from the nearby woods on Daves Creek Road.

The infant's mother, 40-year-old Karima Jiwani, is charged with criminal attempt to murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, and reckless abandonment.

"This child was tied up in a plastic bag and thrown into the woods like a bag of trash," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said. "I can't understand that. I truly wish I could. I struggle, but I don't know how you can understand that. It literally is one of (the) saddest things I've ever seen.

The sheriff said they've dedicated thousands of hours to the case and finally got a break 10 months ago. It was with advanced DNA investigative practices they were able to identify the child's father.

"That began an even more more concerted investigation with a focus to determine the manner, cause, and who was responsible for leaving Baby India to die in an isolated area of woods," Freeman said.

Authorities said there was no evidence that the father was ever aware of the pregnancy. In the past week, deputies use DNA to identify the baby's birth parent. They were able to arrest Jiwani Thursday. Freeman said she cooperated with the investigation.

"How a parent -- and I happen to be one too -- can do such a callous thing is both incomprehensible to all of us and infuriating," the sheriff said. "I'm dumbfounded by any reasoning that could be there and how someone could leave their own child to die."

Freeman said he wouldn't discuss details of Jiwani's interview or the motives behind the incident since the case is still pending prosecution. However, he did say evidence indicates the birth possibly happened inside a vehicle. They believe the mother was alone when she left "Baby India" in the woods.

"Evidence also reveals a history of hidden and concealed pregnancies and surprise births in Ms. Jiwani's history," Freeman said.

Another detail the sheriff added about the arrest was that the deputy who was first on the scene to find the infant, Deputy Terry Roper, was there to take Jiwani into custody.

"It seemed only fitting (the) first deputy who showed Baby India what a parent and a human being should act like, how someone is supposed to protect and comfort an infant, got the privilege of arresting that person," the sheriff said.

Freeman said despite the "inconceivable criminal act," the child is living a healthy and happy life. He did not share more about the child, who would be a toddler, for security reasons.

The sheriff made sure to point out that Georgia has a "safe haven law," where a mom can legally leave her baby at a hospital or fire station if the child isn't more than 30 days old. Under the Safe Place for Newborns Act, the mother isn't required to show ID and will not be charged.