ATLANTA — It's been 37 years since a baby girl who was abandoned in a dumpster on Roswell Road was rescued by strangers.

"Baby Jan Winter", now Amanda Jones, has been on a quest to find the people who saved her life. Jones grew up with loving adoptive parents. For about the last six months, 11Alive followed the now-married mother's story as she tried to find her rescuers.

11Alive's Katilyn Ross shared on Facebook a message from Jones, where she outlines her journey, thanking those who supported her along the way. In it, she also mentions she she connected with the families of a man and a woman who helped save her. Sadly, the two of them have died.

Jones' connected with the woman's son, Ernest Gage, who told her his mother - Fannie Boone - always talked about that night. Gage said his mother would have adopted her if she could have.

"We spoke on the phone and I let him know how blessed my life has been because of his mother, and he shared with me how wonderful Mrs. Fannie was. We both cried like babies," she explained.

As for another rescuer, DeWitt Wilborn, Jones said she talked to his wife and children.

"Mrs. Wilborn told me the night I was found, Mr. Wilborn, two other men, and Mrs. Fannie were working the night shift."

She said during a smoke break outside, Wilborn heard a noise - he thought it was an animal.

"To his surprise, there I was. A tiny, naked baby left in nothing more than a box with a Brave’s blanket, covered in blood, my cord tied off with a white shoelace," Jones said. "He called on Mrs. Fannie for her help, and I guess as a lot of people say, 'that’s all she wrote.'"

It's taken a lot of time and work for Jones to get to this moment. From digging up old police reports to finding the paramedics from that night - Jones is showing gratitude to everyone who has helped her.

"I just want to thank every person involved in that evening. You saved me."

