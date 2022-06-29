'Suspicious' bookbag found near Johns Creek women's clinic was full of baby supplies, police say

Roads were closed in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A road was closed and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation was on scene after police got a call about a suspicious bookbag near a counseling center and women's health clinic.

Johns Creek Police Department are investigating the scene at 2750 Old Alabama Road. That's the address for the Women’s Clinic of Atlanta and Summit Counseling Center.

The department said they were called to the counseling center around 9:15 am about the backpack lying against the wall.

Police were given the all clear just after noon and said it was a bag full of baby supplies.

They reiterated that this was not an abortion clinic.