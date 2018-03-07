A tragic accident in the Bahamas has struck a local family and school community at its core.

Maleka Grimes Jackson was killed and her husband critically injured after a boat explosion in the Bahamas on Saturday. According to a page set up to raise money for her family, Jackson was a volunteer at Mill Creek Middle School in Cherokee County and was in the Bahamas celebrating her 15-year anniversary with husband Tiran Jackson.

It was a time meant for joy and exploration that turned to horror injuring 10 and killing Jackson. For students in the Cherokee County School District - especially at Mill Creek Middle School, it's a difficult loss to comprehend. Jackson was a well-known volunteer at the school who was heavily involved in her community and was the president of the school's Parent Teacher Student Association.

“We join Mill Creek Middle School in mourning the loss of a wonderful mom, volunteer and leader, who cared so much for her community and its children and teachers,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower said. “We hope our entire CCSD family will keep the Jacksons in their hearts and prayers and support them in this time of need.”

That family includes a 12-year-old son who is now without his mother. He is the focus of some of the money a friend is trying to raise on behalf of the family. The rest is to aid in the recovery of her husband who, according to the page, suffered amputation and faces a long journey ahead.

"Maleka was a loving Mom, dedicated wife, grateful daughter and supportive friend," the page's organizer Carol Smith-Wooden said. "She will be greatly missed and her legacy will live forever."

In less than 12 hours, the fundraiser had already collected more than $23,000 for the family toward a $100,000 goal.

The explosion, which is still under investigation, happened in the Exumas, a chain of 300 tiny Bahamian islands and cays which include the famous "Pig Beach" where the couple was heading - a location only accessible by tour boat.

In a statement made on behalf of the family, they extended their gratitude to the U.S. Embassy in the Bahamas for their continued assistance. In the statement, they also asked for privacy as they "continue their journey to healing."

