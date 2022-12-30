Family, friends remember 4-year-old girl allegedly killed by her mother in East Point arson fire

An emotional remembrance was held for 4-year-old Arielle Jackson at Dozier Early Learning Center, where she went to school.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Family and friends came together on Friday to remember a 4-year-old girl, who was allegedly killed by her mom, and then burned in an arson fire in East Point in an attempt to conceal her death.

An emotional balloon release was held for 4-year-old Arielle Jackson at Dozier Early Learning Center where she went to school.

"Little did I know that morning that God was going to call your name," Arielle's grandmothers wrote in a poem titled 'Through the Eyes of a Twin' that they then recited at the remembrance. "We played together, we laughed together and we even dressed the same."

Her grandmothers, Tanya and Solara Jackson, wrote the poem to highlight the connection that Arielle had with her twin sister Gabrielle. They said their connection was on full display on Nov. 23, when the girls' mother Nicole Jackson set a fire that ripped through an East Point apartment complex.

"Got to the hospital and [Gabrielle] turned her head sideways like my granddaughter Arielle used to do, and she said 'my name is Arielle, G-Ma,'" one of the grandmothers tearfully said. "Immediately, I knew something wasn't right."

Her grandmother's suspicions turned into her worst nightmare. According to East Point Police, her daughter Nicole confessed to killing Arielle and then setting the apartment on fire to cover up the murder. But, the blaze quickly spread, as it destroyed multiple units and severely burned Gabrielle – who was rescued by a good Samaritan who broke a window to pull her out.

The group released balloons in her honor and while she may be gone, they said her presence will live on.

"Gabrielle is content with life because Arielle is right by her side," her grandmother said.