Funeral details announced for Cobb County high school band director who suddenly passed away

Madison Scott Argo was 32 when he died on Sept. 28.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIETTA, Ga. — Loved ones will say their final farewells to a Cobb County high school band director this week.

Funeral services for Madison Scott Argo will be held Thursday, Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at the Church in the Pines in Eclectic, Alabama. The family will receive friends beforehand. Community members can also contribute photos to a tribute book here.

Argo was 32 when he passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 28. It is unclear how he died.

He had recently begun his second year as the band director of Wheeler High School in Marietta.

"Madison was exuberant, energetic, and passionate about everything he did," his online obituary read.

Born in Alexander City, he attended Benjamin Russell High School where he participated in the band and wrestling programs that would shape the rest of his life.

He was a proud 2014 graduate of Auburn University, where he served as the head drum major of the 380-member band.

"Madison loved all things Auburn and the friendships he made there would last over a decade and many moves," loved ones noted in his obituary.

A beloved high school band director in Georgia and Texas, Argo also attended graduate school at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana. Music was his passion.

"Madison’s impact on the band world was immense and the community mourns the loss of such a champion for music," his obituary read.

Beyond his passion for percussion, Argo was a fitness aficionado, which all started with high school wrestling. Into adulthood, he competed in CrossFit and other athletic competitions. He leaves behind a large, close-knit fitness community.

A man of music and adventure, his family said in his obituary that he enjoyed his regular Sunday lunches with his father.

"Madison was joyful, loving, and hilarious," his obituary said. "He hugged hard, laughed hard, and made everyone feel like the most important person in the room."

Argo leaves behind his father, two sisters, and nieces and nephews.