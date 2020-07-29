Band director saddened by student's drowning death: 'Just can’t imagine something like that happening'

'I was shocked and sad and honestly didn’t believe it.'

It was a tragic weekend for some who were out on the water; there total of four drownings and one person is still missing.

Three were under the age of 18 and one of those was 17-year-old Cristofer Acosta-Farias.

Katy Wilson-Fields is the band director at West Hall High School. She said Acosta-Farias was one of her students.

Losing one of her students isn’t something she thought she’d ever have to go through.

“You just can’t imagine something like that happening to somebody you, a student you teach, a member of your family," she said.

Authorities said Costa drowned at Balus Creek Park at Lake Lanier last Friday.

“I was shocked and sad, and honestly didn’t believe it,” said Wilson-Fields.

In the span of a few days, a 15 year old drowned in the Chattahoochie River, a 4-year-old girl at Buford Dam Park at Lake Lanier, and a man at Little Tybee Island.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Rangers Chris Purvis and Danielle Clarke said they urge everyone on the lakes to wear a life jacket to prevent drownings.

“Ninety-three percent are not wearing a life jacket and basically for the most part, that could’ve saved all of those lives,” said Purvis.

“We’ve all been working together to relay that ‘life jackets worn, nobody mourns’,” said Clarke.

In 2020 alone, the corps said there have been 18 drownings at recreational areas at their southeastern Atlantic Division Lakes, which Purvis said is lower than average. That’s from January 1, 2020 to July 26, 2020.

However, nationwide, drowning numbers at Corps lakes are up.

Purvis said it’s possible social distancing is bringing more people out to parks. He said even with lower numbers their goal is always to keep it at zero.