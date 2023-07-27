Decatur man indicted for allegedly blowing up ATM, stealing cash

​A DeKalb County grand jury indicted the 53-year-old on Wednesday.

DECATUR, Ga. — A Decatur man has been indicted for allegedly blowing up an ATM and stealing the cash inside.

A DeKalb County grand jury indicted the 53-year-old on Wednesday. He's accused of using a destructive device with the intent to destroy, arson in the second degree, theft by taking and manufacturing a destructive device.

These charges stem from an incident at the Bank of America near North DeKalb Mall on April 29. DeKalb County Police Department said the man used a pipe bomb to break into the ATM at 2052 Lawrenceville Highway, which is a Bank of America drive-thru machine.

Investigators said the man used a pipe bomb to access an ATM at the bank and take a large sum of cash. When detectives executed a search warrant at his home they found several pipe bombs as well as bomb-making materials, investigators said.