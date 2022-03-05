Fire reported at Bankhead apartment block

It happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

ATLANTA — A fire was reported early Saturday morning at an apartment block in Bankhead.

Atlanta Fire Rescue said crews were dispatched to 1181 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW a little after 8:30 a.m.

"Firefighters arrived to find smoke and fire showing on the first floor of a two-story apartment building," an AFR statement said.

According to AFR, the fire "was quickly extinguished" and "contained to the apartment unit of origin." No one was injured, the fire service said.