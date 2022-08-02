Banks County deputy recovering after shootout with suspect, sheriff's office says

Deputy Dillon Crump and a possible kidnapping victim were shot Tuesday.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A Banks County deputy is showing signs of recovery after getting shot earlier this week, the sheriff's office said.

Deputy Dillon Crump and a possible kidnapping victim were shot early Tuesday morning.

Deputies, including Crump, were on a routine patrol at 2 a.m. when they noticed a suspicious vehicle, according to authorities. The sheriff's office said the deputies were likely approaching a person of interest in an out-of-state kidnapping case at the Super 8 Motel, according to a social media post.

After approaching the vehicle, the sheriff's office said a man pulled out a gun and "abruptly shot his victim." That's when they said deputies responded with gunfire. Crump was shot in the hand and vest.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office said Crump was on the mend.

"Although he has long healing days ahead of him, we can proudly and thankfully say that Deputy Crump is on the road to recovery!" the sheriff's office posted on social media.

Authorities previously said Tuesday the kidnapping victim, a woman, was also hurt in the shooting and was taken to the hospital but did not know the details of her condition.

"After being shot on the morning of February 8th, Deputy Dillon Crump solidified our belief in him as he requested medical personnel to assess and treat the victim before himself," the sheriff's office wrote.

Sheriff Carlton Speed said they requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to assist in the case. Charges are pending against the man who fired a gun at the woman and authorities from the Banks County Sheriff's Office.

The GBI said it is still conducting its independent investigation. Once finished, it will turn its findings over to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

In the meantime, the sheriff's office said it is accepting any well wishes as Crump heals.